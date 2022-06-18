Quavo Causes Barbershop Customer to Lose His Seat So He Can Go First

What Quavo wants, Quavo gets -- and in this case, that would be a haircut ... no matter who's in line in front of him.

Check out this video that's now going viral ... it shows the Migos rapper walking into a barbershop with a small crew, and immediately getting the attention of the clipper in chair #1 -- who seems to know Quavo needs a trim and needs it now ... in that exact spot.

A barber kicked his client out of the chair when Quavo walked in the barbershop 😭 pic.twitter.com/A83RGWciFo — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 18, 2022 @XXL

Unfortunately for the dude who was already sitting there -- a fella named Lance, it seems -- he got the boot from the barber ... who jokingly tells him he's gotta go and make way for Q.

Lance is a good sport and slowly starts to eject himself as the barber removes the apron and all the cutting gear he's got on him. Everyone seems to just know and accept ... this is Quavo's chair, and he takes priority over anyone else there -- even if it is mid-cut!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.