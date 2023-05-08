Chris Pratt Diagnosed With Toe Fungus by 'My Feet Are Killing Me' Doctor

Chris Pratt is showing off his pinky toenail, even though nobody asked to see it ... and a famous foot surgeon is diagnosing him with toenail fungus!!!

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star posted a photo of his toenail on social media, calling it his "Met Gala Look," and folks were quick to point out its unsightly appearance ... so we turned to the experts to find out what's going on with Chris' feet.

Dr. Brad Schaeffer, who starred in TLC's 'My Feet Are Killing Me,' tells TMZ ... Chris is dealing with a toenail fungus and he needs to get it checked out by a doctor or pediatrist.

The good doc says the fungus presents a host of issues for Chris ... and he doesn't think Chris is going to gain too many followers off this Instagram post.

It's funny ... Dr. Brad says Chris' toe isn't very sexy. Sorry, Chris. 🤷🏽‍♂️

The good news ... the doc says Chris' case doesn't appear too severe and he's giving Chris a simple solution to his pinky problem.