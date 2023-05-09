Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Britney Spears Conservatorship Recommendations, Keep Knives Away from Her

Britney Spears Recommendation in Ending Conservatorship ... Keep Knives Away from Her

5/9/2023 7:06 AM PT
KNIVES ARE AN ISSUE
TMZ.com

Britney Spears has had a fascination with knives, and as the conservatorship came to an end, those caring for her prepared a list of recommendations, including this one -- keep knives away from her.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... there were a number of recommendations as the conservatorship wound down, including not driving alone. But the one that sticks out involves knives.

Britney Spears Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Britney Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

We're told Britney viewed knives as a means of protection ... she has a constant fear of being re-institutionalized, something she's referenced in the past.

Given her mental struggles that sometimes resulted in manic and volatile behavior, the recommendation was cautionary.

TMZ INVESTIGATES

TMZ has prepared a documentary on Britney's life in the year-and-a-half after the conservatorship ended. The documentary -- "TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom" -- will air on FOX network Monday, May 15 at 9 PM ET.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later