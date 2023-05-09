Britney Spears Conservatorship Recommendations, Keep Knives Away from Her
5/9/2023 7:06 AM PT
Britney Spears has had a fascination with knives, and as the conservatorship came to an end, those caring for her prepared a list of recommendations, including this one -- keep knives away from her.
Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... there were a number of recommendations as the conservatorship wound down, including not driving alone. But the one that sticks out involves knives.
We're told Britney viewed knives as a means of protection ... she has a constant fear of being re-institutionalized, something she's referenced in the past.
Given her mental struggles that sometimes resulted in manic and volatile behavior, the recommendation was cautionary.
