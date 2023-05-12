Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Playfully Celebrate New Reality Show

Nothing about Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin screams nearly divorced less than a year ago -- instead, the couple is loving and playful with as they celebrate their new reality show. What a difference 8 months make!!!

Jennifer and Sly posed for photos with their daughters Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet at the NYC premiere of their Paramount+ series, "The Family Stallone."

At one point during the photo op, Jennifer playfully wrapped her hands around Sly's neck as if to choke him -- perhaps flashing back to that tattoo disaster.

It was a cute but poignant moment given that she filed for divorce in August after 25 years of marriage. But cooler heads prevailed, Jennifer decided not to go through with it ... and they look tighter than ever now.

After the event, the Stallones moseyed inside Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Manhattan to keep the party going.

We got some video of the whole fam working the room with their guests.

Of course, Sly was the center of attention, with people coming up to the movie legend to chat and snap selfies with him -- but even he'd say his daughters are about to become big stars in their own right.