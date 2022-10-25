Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Run Errands Together, Buy Hair Product

Sylvester Stallone I Need Some Hair Product ... Jennifer's Got My Back!!!

10/25/2022 5:57 PM PT
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer today
Backgrid

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are doing a 180 after their recent divorce flap ... because now they look like a happy, funny reality TV family ... based on their most recent shopping trip.

Sly and Jennifer were back to doing couple things Tuesday, hitting up a Rite Aid in Beverly Hills and leaving the drugstore with a Just For Men hair coloring kit.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer today
Backgrid

Sly's wife was openly carrying the $10.99 men's hair product in her hands as they strolled out into the parking lot ... it's definitely not what most would expect from a couple worth nine figures.

Backgrid

Sylvester's looking a little gray these days ... and it seems he's a DIY guy. Who needs Bev Hills docs when Rite Aid is around?!?

This drugstore run looks like it belongs in a Stallone reality show ... that's right, they did shoot one. Watch out Kardashians, someone's coming for the throne!!!

