Cleveland Guardians Fan Hits Woman In Wild Brawl In Stands At Game

Several Cleveland Guardians fans got into a crazy brawl at a game over the weekend ... and things got so wild during the melee, a man actually appeared to hit a woman.

The fight happened at some point during the Guards vs. Angels tilt on Saturday at Progressive Field ... when some fans got into a tiff with a man who was sitting in a row in front of them.

In video from the scene, you can see that during their argument ... a woman in a Guardians jersey seemed to spit at the guy.

Thank god the Guardians won cuz the natives were getting restless



🎥 b1ake_55 on IG pic.twitter.com/KsxBKU3zvc — Barstool Cleveland (@BS_Cleveland) May 14, 2023 @BS_Cleveland

That apparently set the man off -- 'cause the footage shows he then took two swipes at the woman's face ... before the guy holding nachos tried to break things up with some punches.

The two were seen trading blows for several moments ... before they took things to the ground. More punches then ensued.

It's unclear how things were ultimately broken up and if any arrests were made -- we reached out to cops for comment, but so far, no word back yet.