Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Red Sox Fans Fight During Game At Fenway Park, Separated By Security

Red Sox Fans Ground And Pound During Game ... Separated By Security

7/26/2022 7:13 AM PT
Boston Red Sox Fans Fight Brawl
UPDATE

7:42 AM PT -- TMZ Sports has learned ... both fans were ejected from the stadium following the incident.

UPDATE

We're told no injuries were reported ... and as it turns out, the guys knew each other.

UPDATE

No arrests were made.

A couple of Red Sox fans turned Fenway Park into their own Octagon during Monday night's game ... with two men getting into a violent altercation on the ground -- forcing security to get involved.

The incident went down as Boston hosted the Cleveland Guardians ... and it all seemingly got started over a beverage.

The person who posted the altercation claims the man in red spilled a drink on the fan in white ... which led to both guys duking it out on the stadium floor.

The fan in white throws several punches as the man in red holds him down on the concrete ... before two security guards intervene and diffuse the situation.

No word on whether the guys were arrested -- the video cuts off as the guards swoop in and hold them back.

One fan is heard yelling, "let's f***ing go, woo!!" as the altercation unfolds ... with others watching the action in the distance.

The incident in the stands happened as the Sox pulled off a 3-1 win over the Guards ... which was their first win since getting pummeled in a 28-5 defeat at the hands of the Blue Jays on Friday.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later