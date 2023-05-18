Ariana Madix Calls BS on Story Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Have Broken Up

Play video content Bravo

Ariana Madix isn't buying the whole idea her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and their costar Raquel Leviss called it quits ... insisting it's all part of a PR stunt.

Ariana opened up during Wednesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”, shortly after the explosive finale of "Vanderpump Rules" aired ... and following news reports Tom and Ariana pulled the plug on their relationship.

Ariana tells Andy, "I don’t buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house like four days ago.” When asked if the letters were sent from Raquel's "treatment facility" AM responded, "I guess. I don’t know."

AM, who still lives with her ex, insists she never opened the letters because, after all, that would be illegal, but she's certain they are Raquel's handwriting.

The 'Scandoval' played out on-and-off screen during Wednesday's final episode ... and some think not coincidentally, reports surfaced that very same day Tom and Raquel broke up.

Ariana makes it really clear she and Tom are not communicating, but sees RL's letters to Tom as a clear sign the two are still together.