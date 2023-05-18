NFL's Ty Montgomery Sending Group Of Former Foster Kids To Israel

New England Patriots player Ty Montgomery is providing a life-changing opportunity to a group of former foster kids this summer ... sending them to Israel for what is being described as a "transformative experience."

TMZ Sports is told -- the wide receiver will send 11 foster care alumni to the Holy Land for a 10-day Jerusalem Encounter tour ... with the intent to give them some guidance right as they adjust to living on their own.

The trip will include a tour of Israel, reading the Bible, and getting a better understanding of the history behind their faith ... something Montgomery did back in 2022.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Of course, the cause means a lot to Montgomery ... whose mother, Lisa, raised foster kids throughout his childhood.

Montgomery spoke about his decision to help out ... saying, "I want to send these people to Israel because God has asked me to, and I believe this experience will transform their lives."

"Those who have been in the foster care system will always hold a special place in my heart. I know the love they need. I saw it firsthand as my mom raised 17 foster youth alongside me."

"What better way to impact the lives of those exiting foster care than providing this experience of a lifetime."

Montgomery is hoping to make the trip an annual thing through his My 10 Percent charity ... and has already gotten financial support from NASCAR stars Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace to help the cause.