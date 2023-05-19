Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized, Forced to Cancel Show in South Carolina

Jimmy Buffett is hitting pause on a South Carolina concert at the last minute ... while he's treated in a hospital for something requiring "immediate attention."

The veteran singer shared a note Thursday on his official site, telling fans he was forced to cancel his show in Charleston. He was supposed to hit the stage with his Coral Reefer band Saturday night, but that all changed when he went to see a doctor.

Jimmy says, "I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas ... and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

The idol of parrot heads everywhere adds ... "Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico."

While he's not saying exactly what's behind his hospitalization, it's clearly enough to get him pretty sentimental.

You might recall, the 76-year-old singer was briefly hospitalized last September, and had to cancel the rest of his 2022 performances.

This Charleston show was part of Buffett's "Second Wind" Tour 2023 ... per the website, all ticketholders will be able to attend the rescheduled show, once a new date is announced.