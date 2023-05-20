Tom Petty's Iconic Clothing Hitting Auction Block

How It Feels to Be ... in My Clothes!!!

Here's a chance for Tom Petty fans to step into the late singer's shoes ... and a lot more from his closet, as a treasure trove of items hit the auction block.

Tom's wardrobe from his former home in Encino, CA is going up for sale through RR Auction, including hats, jackets, vests, boots, shirts and shoes ... with some of the items even marked with his initials on the tags.

One standout piece is Tom's iconic black and white striped jacket, which he famously wore on the cover of the UK 12" single for his 1978 hit, "Listen to Her Heart." The jacket has wide lapels, flap pockets, a single vent on the back and 2 pearloid buttons.

The auction also includes Tom's black denim Lee "Easy Rider" jacket, which he famously wore during a 1987 tour with Guns N' Roses and a 1989 MTV Video Music Awards performance with Axl Rose ... singing "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Free Fallin'."

Tom wore many hats over the years, none flashier than his Burmese cap ... which is decorated with yellow floral designs and embroidered with two elephants.

The collection also includes his fedoras, baseball caps, Stetsons and a black cap he wore on Molly Meldrum's Australian TV show.

They say the shoes make the man, and Tom's footwear includes some fancy brown suede leather Chelsea boots.

He often wore boots on stage, and the collection features his size 9 black leather Zodiac boots, and sneakers of all different colors.