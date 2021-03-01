Prince's 'Purple Rain' Shirt, Cloud Guitar Expected to Fetch $60k Each

The classic white, ruffled shirt Prince wore in the climax of "Purple Rain" could be dripping off you ... IF you can pony up tens of thousands of dollars.

The iconic screen-worn wardrobe item is up for grabs, along with the rock legend's personally played and owned bright yellow Cloud Guitar ... from his "Diamonds and Pearls" album.

The guitar was custom-made for him with all the fitting flourishes in 1995. Both items -- the sexy shirt and the sleek guitar -- are expected to haul in at least $60,000 at auction.

There's more stuff fit for a Prince, too -- including the first pressing of "The Black Album," his stage-worn gold outfit from his "Jam of the Year Tour" and his "Essence" magazine photoshoot jacket ... all of which are expected to fetch more than $20k each.