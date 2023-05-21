Ariana Madix Somber at LAX After Paying Tribute to Late Friend Ali Rafiq

Ariana Madix looked exhausted Saturday leaving LAX ... emotionally drained after losing her close friend Ali Rafiq.

The Vanderpump Rules star kept her shades on as she made her way through the terminal in a brown sweatshirt and matching pants.

She arrived back in L.A. the same day she paid tribute to Rafiq, sharing a photo of them on Instagram.

"I keep wanting to text you. It feels like this can't even be real. We were just planning your trip to LA. Talking about our futures and all the things we were looking forward to,' she wrote, before ticking off the things she missed about her late friend.

While the two were obviously close, Madix actually met Rafiq through her ex, Tom Sandoval. The duo were childhood besties, and Tom also shared a post in remembrance.

Madix's life has been full of change recently, starting with the end of her nine-year relationship with Sandoval after discovering he cheated on her with her close friend, Raquel Leviss.

She's dealt with the fallout from the breakup for the last two months and even seemed to be putting the drama in her rearview by firing up a new relationship with fitness coach Daniel Wai.

