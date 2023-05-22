'Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Moves Out of Home Shared With Tom Sandoval
5/22/2023 12:21 PM PT
Ariana Madix is officially saying goodbye to the last major tie she had to her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval ... moving out of the place they once called home together.
The "Vanderpump Rules" star was spotted Monday at their Valley Village crib, gathering some of her things and loading up a U-Haul moving truck. Ariana had a few folks on hand, helping her put items into different vehicles.
Ariana certainly looks happy to move on, sporting a huge smile on her face, even pausing to relish in the moment on IG with a cheery selfie vid captioned, "ready to dip out 😏."
Remember, Tom and Ariana were still living under the same roof, up until now ... despite their 10-year relationship coming to an explosive end once she found out Tom cheated on her with their 'VPR' costar Raquel Leviss.
The two each owned 50 percent of the home, per property records. As we reported, they were sleeping in separate rooms and pretty much avoiding any communication as much as possible.
Now though, it seems Ariana is making the first move ... though we'll see if the home goes up for sale or if Tom just decides to stay there solo.