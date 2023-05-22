Jeep Event Leads to 230 Arrests in Texas, Authorities Call It 'Successful'

Play video content Fox 26 Houston

A massive event for Jeep fanatics, called "Go Topless Weekend," became a po-po hotspot ... with cops busting more than 230 people during the wild event.

The Jeep-focused celebration took place in Galveston County, TX, and saw tons of Jeep owners flocking to the beach in their unique rides. The event looks kinda like an adult spring break, and the Sheriff's Office treated it like it, making 155 arrests on Friday alone ... before topping out at 234 by midday Sunday!

Police revealed the huge number of arrests during a Sunday news conference where they said 221 arrests were misdemeanors -- things like public intoxication and disorderly conduct ... the usual for enormous beach parties.

The other 13 people are facing felonies, and the Sheriff's Office says at least 2 more incidents are being investigated -- including a car accident where a woman was thrown from a vehicle and suffered a serious head injury.

Despite all the red flags, authorities are still calling the Jeep party a "successful event" because they roughly made the same number of arrests last year.