Taylor Swift's Singing Security Guard Says It Was Easy to Get Concert Gig

The security guard who went viral for being an undercover Swiftie says it was a simple process to get the job working Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, but he admits things didn't go as he originally planned.

Davis Perrigo, whose day job is accounting, joined us Monday on "TMZ Live," and explained he just had to fill out a form in order to work "security" at Nashville's Nissan Stadium for Taylor's concert -- and even did a test run by working a Luke Combs' concert at the same venue the week before.

Once Davis was in the stadium he figured out how to get himself as close to the singer as possible ... and ended up doing a very basic, low-pressure security detail while havin' the time of his life.

ICYMI, clips of Davis have blown up online, showing him singing to his heart's content as Taylor's performing over his shoulder.

Many fans expressed love for him after seeing him go all out -- in true Swiftee fashion -- but Davis also gives us the deets about a "real" security guard who had to tell him to tone it down.

And BTW, Davis had a completely different plan for sneaking in before he found the spot up front. Originally, he was gonna ditch his uniform altogether and have fun in the audience.