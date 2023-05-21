Taylor Swift Tells Boston Eras Crowd She Happiest She's Ever Been

Play video content

Taylor Swift is clearly in love, revealing to fans this moment is the happiest time of her life.

TS was in Foxborough, MA Saturday night, and right out of the box, she told the packed crowd ... "It's insane. I kind of just feel like telling you, that I don't know, that just ... I've never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before."

She went on ... "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It's not just the tour, like, I don't know, my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories." Then she began singing "Question...?"

Play video content 5/6/23 MEGA

As you know by now, Taylor's in a new relationship with Matt Healy, who's been a fixture at her Eras concerts.

Play video content 5/16/23 BACKGRID

They've also been seen together coming out of several recording studios. We don't know if Healy was just an observer or a participant.

Play video content