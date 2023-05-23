'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Says She's Singing In NYC Subways For Money

Former "American Idol" winner Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz is living a bad case of deja vu ... she says she's singing in New York City subways for money.

Just three years removed from winning "Idol" in 2020, Sam says she's back to showing off her pipes in subway stations ... making her living off the cash and coins folks leave in her donation box.

Just Sam is documenting her full circle moment on social media ... posting clips on her Instagram page showing her covering different songs in NYC subway stations.

In a since-deleted caption, Sam says she was embarrassed to be reverting back to subway singing after winning the famous reality singing competition.

According to The Sun, Sam's deleted caption said, "Back in 2021, I was super embarrassed to be going back to the trains. I didn’t want people to know that I legit needed the money. I didn't want people to know that it wasn't optional. I was disappointed in myself for allowing myself to fall so low after winning Idol, but then I had to take it easy on me and remember that I started my journey with Idol at 20 years old."

Sam won "Idol" at the height of the pandemic, during a 2020 season that went remote midseason, and contestants performed while isolated. She beat out runner-up Arthur Gunn to win the show's 18th season.