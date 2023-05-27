Cody Walker Names Third Son Paul Walker After Late Actor

Paul Walker's memory is truly living on ... thanks to his brother.

Cody Walker and his wife, Felicia, honored Paul by naming their third son after the late "Fast & Furious" ... star who died in a car crash nearly 10 years ago.

After the baby was born April 30, the couple quickly decided on the name, Paul Barrett "Bear" Walker. They posted an Instagram photo of the baby held by his 2-year-old brother, Colt Knox Walker.

Cody told PEOPLE ... "This November will mark 10 years since we lost my brother, Paul, and I just felt now was the appropriate time (to honor Paul)."

Turns out Cody is the second member of the Walker family to celebrate Paul's memory. Their older brother, Caleb Walker, and his wife, Stephanie, named their 5-year-old son Maverick Paul Walker after the actor.

Play video content TMZ.com