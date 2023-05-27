Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Cody Walker Names Third Son Paul Walker After Late Actor

Cody Walker Honors Fast & Furious Late Actor ... Names Third Son After Him

5/27/2023 6:02 AM PT
cody walker paul walker
Getty Composite

Paul Walker's memory is truly living on ... thanks to his brother.

Cody Walker and his wife, Felicia, honored Paul by naming their third son after the late "Fast & Furious" ... star who died in a car crash nearly 10 years ago.

paul barrett walker

After the baby was born April 30, the couple quickly decided on the name, Paul Barrett "Bear" Walker.  They posted an Instagram photo of the baby held by his 2-year-old brother, Colt Knox Walker.

cody walker paul walker
Getty

Cody told PEOPLE ... "This November will mark 10 years since we lost my brother, Paul, and I just felt now was the appropriate time (to honor Paul)."

Remembering Paul Walker
Launch Gallery
Remembering Paul Walker Launch Gallery
Getty

Turns out Cody is the second member of the Walker family to celebrate Paul's memory. Their older brother, Caleb Walker, and his wife, Stephanie, named their 5-year-old son Maverick Paul Walker after the actor.

A WILD RIDE
TMZ.com

In the latest F&F installment "Fast X," which was released this month, Paul is briefly seen in a flashback at the beginning of the film.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later