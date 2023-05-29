Celebrity Hot Dog Legs -- Guess Who!

Hot Dog Legs Guess Who!
Celeb Hot Dog Legs Guess Who!
5/29/2023 12:20 AM PT
These celebrity legs have a first name ... it's O-S-C-A-R ... because when they are propped up just right... They look like a bunch of bunless hot dogs! Sink your teeth into these famous legs and see if you can guess the star behind the tanned frankfurters!
Ketchup with stars lookin' like snacks such as Lori Harvey, Brielle Biermann, and DJ Chantel Jeffries -- all who've got
legs dogs for days! And, you better believe there's lots more to unpack here!
Grab your buns and top off your holiday by guessing whose famous face is attached to these hot dog legs!
Happy Memorial Day!