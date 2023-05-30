Tom Sandoval Pissed Off Pittsburgh Officials by Trashing the City

How Dare You Say You Gotta Go to 'F***ing Pittsburgh!'

Tom Sandoval may want to choose his words more wisely, because some of the folks who run the City of Pittsburgh are not happy he trashed their fair city ... something Tom denies.

TMZ broke the story ... Tom was on a plane over Memorial Day Weekend heading for Pittsburgh, when a fellow passenger overheard him on the phone with Raquel Leviss, telling her he was headed for "f***ing Pittsburgh." There is no version of that which is complimentary.

Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill tells TMZ, "He clearly doesn't know what he's talking about," adding, "Has he ever set foot in Pittsburgh?"

Coghill took a shot at Tom, saying, "I never heard of the guy, never heard of his show."

Another Councilman -- Bobby Wilson -- has indeed heard of the show, and says "It's unfortunate somebody who is having relationship problems is trying to take a swing at Pittsburgh," adding, "Why bring us down. Work on yourself."

Tom flew there because his band had a gig in the area, and speaking of the area, Councilman Coghill sings the virtues of his city, bragging about the beautiful cultural district, wonderful parks, a great downtown area, the best universities and hospitals, and on and on.

Despite Tom's slight, Coghill says Tom is still welcome there ... "We are welcoming, polite and help strangers with directions to get them where they're going."

BTW ... the fact that Tom was yakking on the phone with Raquel suggests the rumors they have broken up are bogus.

Tom tells TMZ he did not say "f***ing Pittsburgh," adding, "The show we played in Pittsburgh was sold out and the people were incredible."

Play video content Instagram / @tomsandoval1