Car Flies Through Air After Hitting Tow Truck Ramp During Accident Cleanup

A scene straight out of 'Fast and the Furious' unfolded on the side of a busy highway ... as a distracted driver hit a tow truck ramp and hurled through the air.

The insane video was captured on body cam from May 24 along Highway 84 in Southern GA. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office were on scene for a crash that had happened just minutes earlier ... but things quickly turn from bad to worse.

You see two other vehicles traveling down the highway on the same side a tow truck is parked and waiting to load up another busted ride. Clearly not paying attention, one of the new drivers hits the tow truck's ramp ... and goes flying through the air.

Debris shoots everywhere, and officers rush over to the car while requesting EMS.