Polo G Taking Charlamagne's 'Donkey of the Day' in Stride, Plugs New Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Polo G is openly embracing Charlamagne Tha God recently giving him "Donkey of the Day" ... after his "no security" comments rubbed "The Breakfast Club" host the wrong way.

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Polo Tuesday on Rodeo Drive ... and he didn't appear to be heavily guarded, but assured us his viral comments about being the only rapper without security were just cap for TikTok, and he's not really lacking when it comes to backup!!!

Polo G says he’s the only rapper you see with no security “I ain’t lacking” pic.twitter.com/LD4DyUGjre — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 23, 2023 @nojumper

Charlamagne didn't find the clip too amusing and proceeded to rip the Chicago rapper for being so naive at a time when many hip-hop artists are losing their lives.

Polo says he actually was cool with getting the 'DOTD' because of the general concern in Charlamagne's tone, but assures us Rodeo is a lot safer than the neighborhoods where he grew up!!!

On the music front, Polo says his upcoming 4th studio album won't disappoint the streets.

Fans have been held over with his Future collab, "No Time Wasted," which scored on the Billboard Hot 100, and Polo tells us the album will be ready for a summer release.