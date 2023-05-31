Tom Brady Could Own Raiders & Play For Team With League Vote, NFL Says

Tom Brady could, indeed, both own a part of the Raiders AND quarterback the team this fall ... that is, if a large majority of the NFL's owners would allow it.

A spokesperson for The Shield tells TMZ Sports ... two NFL-wide votes would need to happen in order for Brady to be a part of the Las Vegas ownership group and be under center at the same time.

The first ... 3/4ths of the league would have to approve his acquisition of a piece of Mark Davis' franchise. The second ... 3/4ths of the league would then need to vote on whether or not he'd be allowed to play.

If both votes passed -- and it doesn't feel like there'd be much opposition to either -- Brady would then be free to help out in the Raiders' front office and on the field.

Of course, Brady has insisted over and over again since February that he is done playing ... but after it was revealed this month that Raiders starter Jimmy Garoppolo required surgery on his injured foot this offseason, rumors of a potential TB12 return have swirled again.

In fact, Hall of Famer Troy Aikman told us this week it wouldn't surprise him one bit to see Brady unretire for a second time.

"I wouldn't rule anything out," Aikman told us.

For now, only one vote is on the docket for NFL owners -- sometime in the near future they'll make a ruling on Brady's bid to own a piece of the Raiders.

After that, though -- another vote to see if he can strap on the helmet one more time???