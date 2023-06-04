Pete Davidson -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Pete Davidson Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
6/4/2023 12:25 AM PT
Pete Davidson's looks over the years have made quite the 'transformation!'
Here is a younger 17-year-old version of the "Bupkis" star when he'd just begun his comedy journey ... already thriving on stage at a comedy club back in 2011 (left). This was just a few years prior to him scoring big on "Saturday Night Live."
And, 12 years later the comedian-turned-actor recently brought his charming smile to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" just ahead of his next movie premiere, "Transformers: Rise Of Beasts" (right).
It's a fact, some of Hollywood's hottest stars are down for some Pete, but the question here is ...