Massive Brawl Breaks Out As CA School District Votes On Pride-Inclusive Curriculum

A massive group of parents broke out into an all-out brawl as a California school board met about the inclusion of LGBTQ+ topics in classes ... with folks on both sides of the argument getting into it as cops intervened in an effort to keep the peace.

The Glendale Unified School District was holding a meeting Tuesday when about 200 people -- some parents of students -- took to the streets, according to KTLA ... some voicing concerns, and others supporting the proposed curriculum.

You can see things get really intense, with the anti-LGBT+ protestors hurling a slew of insults at the other side as the physical attacks escalate.

You can also see a man dressed in mint green sucker-punch a woman in the crowd, while someone on a megaphone pleads for people to stop fighting. Cops eventually stopped the skirmish with the help of their batons, arresting at least 3 people after the incident.

Cops say a good chunk of the folks protesting the district were also at a North Hollywood elementary school last week when another violent exchange went down over a Pride event.

Glendale school officials told the local outlet the district's been including the Pride-inclusive studies since 2019, but it's a reconsideration meeting they hold every year for approval.