Justin Bieber's Dad, Jeremy, Posts Offensive Pride Month Message

Justin Bieber's dad, Jeremy, is letting everybody know exactly how he feels about Pride Month, posting dismissive messages about the celebrations happening this June.

Jeremy, who has children with 3 different women, took to Twitter Wednesday to post a meme of a Pride flag and the message, "Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence."

The meme comes on the heels of his posting Monday, which read, "We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!"

Jeremy's messaging is pretty clear ... he's not about celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, and Justin's fans have certainly let him have it with their responses.

One wrote, "Don't forget to thank Justin Bieber this month for your paid bills" another said, "Yes! thanks straight man, who left your woman at the time raising your child alone. You are definitely the best person to something about family, respect and love."

Jeremy had Justin with Pattie Mallette when the two were 18 and split shortly after. Pattie raised Justin on her own with the help of her own parents ... though Justin and Jeremy maintained a relationship as he got older.