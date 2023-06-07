Ex-NFL RB Lance Ball Arrested For Domestic Violence

Lance Ball -- a former NFL running back who played for the Denver Broncos -- was arrested for domestic violence this week after allegedly strangling and assaulting someone.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, about 25 miles southeast of Denver. Douglas County deputies responded to a residence for a report of "physical domestic disturbance." 37-year-old Ball was taken into custody.

Cops say the alleged victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

According to KDVR, the incident stemmed from an argument between Ball and the alleged victim ... when he returned to the residence after golfing.

Ball was booked on charges of domestic violence, assault in the second degree, and criminal mischief.

He played in the NFL for several years after the former Maryland Terrapin went undrafted in 2008, suiting up for the Rams, Colts, Titans, and Broncos during his time in the league.