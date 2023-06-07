Lionel Messi Agrees To Play For MLS' Inter Miami After Leaving PSG

Lionel Messi is moving across the pond ... the Argentinian soccer superstar has reportedly agreed to join MLS club Inter Miami CF in a HUGE move for the sport.

The news broke on Wednesday ... with Fabrizio Romano reporting Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players to ever to hit the pitch, has decided to join the David Beckham-owned organization this summer.

Both sides have yet to confirm the move ... but a formal announcement is expected Wednesday.

The 35-year-old's contract with PSG officially expires at the end of June ... and he reportedly had a ton of lucrative offers waiting for him as he figured out his next move.

Messi, a captain of Argentina's World Cup-winning national team, received interest from his former club, Barcelona ... and was also courted by Saudi Arabia, which was willing to shell out hundreds of millions of dollars to get him to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the Saudi Professional League.