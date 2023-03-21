Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Lionel Messi Bombarded By Argentina Fans At Dinner In Buenos Aires

3/21/2023 7:24 AM PT
Lionel Messi

Hundreds of Argentina fans flooded the streets of Buenos Aires just to get a glimpse of their hero, Lionel Messi, out at dinner Monday night ... and the scene was absolute insanity!!

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is back in his home country ahead of an international friendly against Panama later this week ... and once word spread he was with his family at the Don Julio restaurant in Palermo, he was met with a massive crowd of crazed fanatics.

Videos show Messi needing a police escort just to make it out of the establishment shortly before 2 AM ... with folks screaming, reaching out and grabbing, and trying to take pictures with the footballer.

Despite the overwhelming amount of people, Messi appeared to take it pretty well ... smiling as he made his way through the sea of fans.

Of course, Messi was already beloved in Argentina ... but once he won the World Cup in December, his supporters' passion was multiplied by a billion.

Leo might be numb to all the love at this point -- after all, he also faced millions of backers who showed up to their World Cup parade.

If it wasn't already a foregone conclusion, it's safe to say Messi is the biggest sports star on the planet.

