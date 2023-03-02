Gunmen Shoot Up Store Owned By Lionel Messi's Family, Threaten Soccer Legend

A grocery store owned by Lionel Messi's in-laws was shot up by two men who fired at least a dozen shots into the shop in Argentina, before sending an ominous threat to the soccer legend ... "Messi, we’re waiting for you."

The Unico supermarket is located in Rosario, Argentina -- about 200 miles from the capital, Buenos Aires -- and is owned by the mom and dad of Lionel's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. A normal day of shopping for groceries was interrupted Thursday when two assailants pulled up in front of the store on a motorcycle in broad daylight, with one of the men jumping off the bike, and opening fire, according to witnesses.

Miraculously, no one was injured ... though property was damaged, including a shattered front window pane.

Perhaps the scariest part ... after unloading on the store, the men dropped a written note that threatened the 35-year-old World Cup champion.

“Messi, we’re waiting for you. Javkin is also a drug trafficker, so he won’t take care of you.”

Javkin is Rosario Mayor Pablo Javkin.

Shortly after the violent incident, Mayor Javkin went to the scene and criticized Argentina's national police for failing to reign in drug-related crimes.

Local police officials also spoke, and despite the seemingly menacing message, they say this was likely an attempt to "attract attention," as opposed to a threat.

Narco violence has been on the rise in Argentina, and Rosario, specifically, has seen a big jump in drug-related murders. In fact, last year the Buenos Aires Times wrote, "narco violence plaguing the city has reached 'critical' levels."