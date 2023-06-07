MLB Postpones Yankees & Phillies Games Due To Wildfire Smoke

Play video content Newsday

Yankees and White Sox fans might have to wait another day to watch their teams play ... TMZ Sports has confirmed the MLB is considering postponing Wednesday's game due to smoke coming from ongoing wildfires in Canada.

A spokesperson for the league tells us ... the contest between the two squads is still on for now, but if the conditions get worse or become too dangerous for the players and fans, they will postpone the game.

The rep also told us the league is communicating with health and weather experts ... and will make a decision based on their recommendations.

As you know, smoky conditions from the Canadian fires have dramatically affected the air quality in NYC (and the Northeast), prompting the National Weather Service to warn residents that the air quality is "unhealthy."

In fact, video shot from inside Yankee Stadium earlier Wednesday shows the venue and the sky above it were hardly recognizable.

An MLB postponement due to air quality is not unprecedented ... back in Sept. 2020, the Mariners vs. Giants game in Seattle was moved after wildfire smoke had seriously impacted the Pacific Northwest.

At this point, I can only guarantee a simulated game — that is Carlos Rodon pitching. pic.twitter.com/0FiY0iwtJ8 — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 7, 2023 @Joelsherman1