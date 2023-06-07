MLB Postpones Yankees & Phillies Games Due To Wildfire Smoke
6/7/2023 12:53 PM PT
1:41 PM PT -- The MLB just postponed the Yankees vs White Sox game over the air quality. The league also said it's rescheduling the Phillies vs. Tigers game at Citizens Bank Park too.
"These postponements were determined following conversations throughout the day with medical and weather experts and all off the impacted Clubs regarding clearly hazardous air quality conditions in both cities," the league said.
Both games will now be made up on Thursday.
Yankees and White Sox fans might have to wait another day to watch their teams play ... TMZ Sports has confirmed the MLB is considering postponing Wednesday's game due to smoke coming from ongoing wildfires in Canada.
A spokesperson for the league tells us ... the contest between the two squads is still on for now, but if the conditions get worse or become too dangerous for the players and fans, they will postpone the game.
The rep also told us the league is communicating with health and weather experts ... and will make a decision based on their recommendations.
As you know, smoky conditions from the Canadian fires have dramatically affected the air quality in NYC (and the Northeast), prompting the National Weather Service to warn residents that the air quality is "unhealthy."
Not great pic.twitter.com/oZt3WudBCG— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 7, 2023 @Phil_Lewis_
In fact, video shot from inside Yankee Stadium earlier Wednesday shows the venue and the sky above it were hardly recognizable.
An MLB postponement due to air quality is not unprecedented ... back in Sept. 2020, the Mariners vs. Giants game in Seattle was moved after wildfire smoke had seriously impacted the Pacific Northwest.
At this point, I can only guarantee a simulated game — that is Carlos Rodon pitching. pic.twitter.com/0FiY0iwtJ8— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 7, 2023 @Joelsherman1
The Yanks-Sox game is currently slated to go down at 7:05 PM ET. The two -- who played their series opener in New York on Tuesday night -- are scheduled to wrap up their three-game set on Thursday.