Drake Connects With J Hus For Afroswing Anthem 'Who Told You'

Drake 'Who Told You' I Wasn't Dancehall King?!? Drops New Vibe With J Hus

6/8/2023 2:42 PM PT
Drake is back in his dancehall bag ... thanks to a new collab with British Afroswing trailblazer J Hus that sounds primed for summer spins!!!

Both artists have been teasing fans something was brewing all week and unleashed the official audio for "Who Told You" on Thursday ... where they both harmonize over a tropical-tinged riddim and croon for women they desire.

The song is destined for J Hus' upcoming album "Don’t Say Militancy," whose album promo has been flooding the London streets ahead of his release date sometime this summer.

Drake and J Hus have a relationship even outside the studio ... Drizzy welcomed him onstage inside London's 02 Arena for the UK Assassination Vacation Tour back in 2019, following J Hus' release from prison for illegal knife possession.

And, real friends hop on one another's lead album singles!!!

