Drake Selling Beverly Hills Estate for $88 Million

Beverly Hills Estate Can Be Yours for $88 Mil!!!

Drake is saying goodbye to the Hills of Beverly ... he's unloading his estate and the asking price is a whopping $88 mil!

The house is a masterpiece, and it's massive -- 25,000 square feet. It's kinda more like a museum than a home, with enormous walls for days that support some world-class art.

The property has amazing views of city lights, canyons and even the blue Pacific.

The main house has 7 bedrooms, a library, a screening room of course, gym, game room and on and on. The house is built for entertaining, so it makes sense there's a garage that will hold 11 cars. Did we forget to mention the hidden tennis court and orchard?

Drake snagged the property just a year ago for $75 mil. He bought it from singer Robbie Williams, who purchased the prop back in 2015 for $32.7 million.

It's unclear why Drake is bailing on the house. He sold his Hidden Hills mansion last year for $12 mil ... that house had an incredible pool/grotto.