Authorities Capture and Kill Shark Responsible for Killing Man in Egypt Attack

Authorities believe they've captured the tiger shark responsible for attacking and killing a Russian man in Egypt.

Videos popped up late Thursday showing the massive animal brought to shore by heavy-duty nets ... with several boats used in the effort. A statement from the Ministry of Environment confirmed they caught the shark, though beaches are to remain closed until Sunday to make sure nothing similar happens.

The Ministry noted the shark stayed in the area following the attack, near the surface of the water ... though it's unclear how long it took to capture and kill.

As we reported, terrifying video of the attack hit the internet from the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada. In it, you can see a man, now identified as 23-year-old Vladimir Popov screaming and fighting for his life as the shark continues to attack.