Rams DC Raheem Morris Reunites W/ Kid He Helped Save From Drowning

Grab tissues ... Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris just reunited with the little boy he rescued from drowning last month, getting a big hug from the 3-year-old child whose life he saved!

The special moment came two weeks after young Wyatt was rescued by Morris and fellow good samaritan, Dr. Andrew Oleksyn, after he was found blue at the bottom of the Encore hotel swimming pool in Las Vegas.

"Good Morning America" captured the reunion on video ... showing Wyatt, and his mother Kelseigh Stanley, giving Morris a huge hug.

"It's truly a miracle, truly," Stanley said.

Dr. Oleksyn -- an ER physician -- also met with Wyatt, visiting him at the hospital, and describing it as a very emotional moment.

EXCLUSIVE: @RamsNFL coach and doctor reunite with family after saving little boy from drowning: "Truly a miracle." @mattgutmanabc reports. pic.twitter.com/99E64N2QaT — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 9, 2023 @GMA

Both Morris and Dr. Oleksyn spoke about what happened that day ... with Raheem saying he heard a parent scream and then saw Wyatt unconscious poolside.

The Rams coach continued, saying he could feel the "panic of it all," jumping into action, asking the on-duty lifeguard for the location of the automatic external defibrillator (AED), something Morris learned at a recent training with the Rams (in light of the Damar Hamlin incident).

Dr. Oleksyn performed CPR while Morris retrieved the AED ... and shortly after, Wyatt started to come back, spitting water from his lungs, and developing a pulse -- thanks to the effort of Coach Morris and Dr. Oleksyn.