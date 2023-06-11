Megan Fox Wages War Against Guy Who Accused Her Of Child Abuse

Megan Fox unleashed her fury on the guy who floated a now-debunked online rumor about her and her 3 kids, ripping him a new one for trying to capitalize on her celebrity and use her for political gain.

The actress took to Instagram Saturday and posted a vicious screed directed at Robby Starbuck who she says falsely claimed Megan was a child abuser for dressing her adolescent sons as girls, causing two of them to break down in a public park.

These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them. pic.twitter.com/k3ULKG7fFm — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 8, 2023 @robbystarbuck

Starbuck's Twitter message was accompanied by a photo of Megan with the 3 boys she shares with ex Brian Austin Green, who categorically denied the story to TMZ.

In her IG post, Megan first called Starbuck a "clout chaser" who was desperate to "acquire wealth, power, success, or fame."

But, Megan warned Starbuck -- who unsuccessfully ran for a 2022 Tennessee congressional seat -- to "never use children as leverage or social currency, especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense."

As we reported, Megan's ex, and the father of the kids, Brian Austin Green, also went after Starbuck Saturday, telling us, "This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent-child relationship."

Megan went on to say ... "exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe."

Megan also reminded Starbuck she has been "burned at the stake" by many "narcissistic" men, but she has nevertheless endured.

She ended with this ... "You f--ked with the wrong witch."