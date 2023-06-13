New Photos Show Amazon Jungle Rescue of Four Children

Incredible photos from the moment four children were found in the Amazon 40 days after their family's plane crashed show just how delicate their situation was leading up to the rescue.

We've obtained a handful of pics taken the day a search and rescue team stumbled across the young kiddos who were buried deep in a Colombian jungle -- where the siblings somehow survived for over a month following a traumatic accident that killed their mom.

You've probably heard about the story by now -- Colombian authorities, with the assistance of indigenous tribes, scoured the rainforest for weeks in search of these children ... this after they went unaccounted for amid the plane wreckage, where three adult bodies were found.

In what can only be described as a miracle ... the little tykes -- who ranged in age from 1 to 13 -- found a way to stay alive before they were finally found and brought back to civilization.

Now, you can see what sort of living conditions they were under at the moment of their discovery ... and just how happy the adults -- including their father, who you can see is so relieved to be with his little ones -- were to finally see them.

The grown-ups who encountered them posed for a bunch of loving shots ... cradling and hugging the children, who also look relieved and excited to be done with the nightmare saga.

It's pretty clear everyone was overcome with joy ... but more telling is just how exhausted and famished the kids look. Their faces are skinny and sunken -- and it seems like they'd gone through a lot to pull through. Their story, at this point, is mostly unknown.