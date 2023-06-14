Aaron Carter’s Sister Bobbie Jean Busted on Drug, Theft Charges

Nick and Aaron Carter's sister, Bobbie Jean, was busted in Florida after allegedly stealing some stickers from a Hobby Lobby … and cops say she had fentanyl.

According to the arrest report, obtained by TMZ, Bobbie was arrested Saturday in Hernando County after allegedly stealing six Hobby Lobby items valued at just over $55.

The Hobby Lobby loss prevention team told sheriff's deputies they observed her taking items off the shelves, putting them in her purse, and walking out of the store without attempting to pay for the goods.

When sheriff's deputies took Bobbie into the store's loss prevention office, they say she grabbed her purse in a panic and tossed a powder blue container under a desk. Deputies say they found the container, which had 1.3 grams of white powder and 0.8 grams of purple powder inside. We're told a field test of the purple powder came back positive for fentanyl.

Bobbie was placed into custody and on her way to jail deputies say she threatened to hurt herself, telling them … "I'm just going to have to kill myself." As a result, we're told she was placed on suicide watch at the jail.

Ultimately, Bobbie was booked on one count of retail theft and one count of possession of fentanyl.