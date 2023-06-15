Kylie Jenner's Company Sued By Model Who Says She Wasn't Paid on Time

Kylie Jenner's company is being sued by a model who says she didn't get paid on time for a couple photo shoots ... and now she's gunning for a six-figure payday.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Kylie's company is being sued by a model named Sasha Palma, who claims she was hired for a couple photo shoots for Kylie's cosmetic products.

In the docs, Sasha claims she was first hired for a one-day shoot back in June 2020 at a daily rate of $2,000. She says she was entitled to get paid by early July but says Kylie's company missed the deadline by more than 30 days.

Sasha claims Kylie's company was certainly able to pay her on time, but she says they chose not to ... and she says that means they now owe her penalties totaling $60,000.

In the suit, Sasha claims the same thing happened when she was hired for another one-day photo shoot in August 2020 ... she says she didn't get her $2,000 check until more than 30 days after the deadline and is thus entitled to another $60k.

You guessed it, Sasha's going after Kylie's company for $120,000.

We reached out to Kylie's company ... so far no word back.