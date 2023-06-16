Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Cute Kid With Her Kitty Turned Into!

Guess Who This Little Cat Lover Turned Into!

6/16/2023 12:01 AM PT
Born in London, England ... this brunette kiddo with big brown eyes was just getting cozy up in her PJs, cuddling with her black cat and growing up in San Diego, California ... all before she turned into a supermodel.

This gorgeous gal is also an actress ... she started her career when she was just a youngin' appearing in a couple of episodes of Nickelodeon's "iCarly," and in most recent years she acted alongside Ben Affleck in "Gone Girl" as well as in Amy Schumer's "I Feel Pretty."

Need one more clue? Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video!

Can you guess who she is?

