Guess Who This Little Cat Lover Turned Into!

Born in London, England ... this brunette kiddo with big brown eyes was just getting cozy up in her PJs, cuddling with her black cat and growing up in San Diego, California ... all before she turned into a supermodel.

This gorgeous gal is also an actress ... she started her career when she was just a youngin' appearing in a couple of episodes of Nickelodeon's "iCarly," and in most recent years she acted alongside Ben Affleck in "Gone Girl" as well as in Amy Schumer's "I Feel Pretty."