NBA's Tony Snell Reveals Autism Diagnosis At Age 31

Longtime NBA player Tony Snell is opening up on a recent health discovery ... revealing he was diagnosed with autism last year.

The 31-year-old shared the news with "Today" on Friday ... saying his son's own diagnosis gave him the courage to get checked out as well.

As it turns out, Snell says the signs were there throughout his life ... explaining he was often independent and alone, and struggled to connect with people on a personal level.

For the first time, NBA star Tony Snell is opening up about being diagnosed with autism at age 31 and how that journey has been.

"I was not surprised because I always felt different," Snell said. "I was just relieved like, 'Oh, this is why I am the way I am.' And it just made my whole life, everything about my life make so much sense."

"It was like a clarity, like putting some 3-D glasses on."

Snell believes if he knew his diagnosis earlier, he would have not made it in the NBA ... because people would have "put a limit or cap on my abilities."

The former 20th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft has played 9 seasons in the league ... suiting up for the Bulls, Bucks, Pistons, Hawks, Trail Blazers and Pelicans.

He currently plays for the G League's Maine Celtics.