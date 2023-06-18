Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

6/18/2023 12:01 AM PT
You'll fall in love with this mashed-up famous father so much, it may just end in a proposal! Put down up your mobile devices, because unscrambling this celebrity will take some focus ... Can you pick up the dad behind the altered pic?

This Canadian native has a long list of accomplishments including his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a starring role in "Deadpool" and exploring the woods with the iconic Sandra Bullock. Just this year, he and his "Gossip Girl" added a fourth kiddo to the mix.

Do you have what it takes to solve this scrambled Dad?!

