Beverly Hills House Pete Davidson Drove into Now Leveled to Ground

The home Pete Davidson smashed into with a Mercedes-Benz is no more -- it's like gone gone, nothing but a mound of dirt for some mysterious reason.

The 2-story Bev Hills house, which used to sit at the intersection of famed Rodeo Drive and a smaller street was recently razed, just the outline of its foundation remains on the lot.

Play video content BACKGRID

As we reported, Pete was just charged Friday with reckless driving for crashing into the home back in March. Police say he was speeding through the neighborhood with his GF Chase Sui Wonders in the passenger seat.

At the time, the damage to the house seemed very minimal, and everyone figured Pete -- or the homeowner's insurance -- would just cover the repairs. It's unclear how much damage, financially speaking, was done ... but it is crystal clear a brand-new house will soon be on that lot.

Play video content Onscene TV

As for why the owner decided to go all scorched earth on his abode ... no clue, really. We've reached out, but no word back yet.

BTW, if Pete's convicted, he could get up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.