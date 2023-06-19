'Days of Our Lives' Actor Cody Longo Died from Longtime Drinking
6/19/2023 12:15 AM PT
Former "Days of Our Lives" star Cody Longo died from years of hard drinking ... according to the medical examiner.
Cody's autopsy report, obtained by TMZ, says the late actor's cause of death was "chronic ethanol abuse" ... and the report also notes the manner of death was natural.
What's more, the autopsy says Cody's body was decomposing when he was found dead ... and the death scene was littered with alcohol bottles.
TMZ broke the story ... in February, 34-year-old Cody was found dead in a bed at a residence in Austin, Texas.
Sadly, the autopsy results will not come as a shock to those who knew Cody -- his family previously told us he had struggled with alcohol abuse for years and went to rehab in the summer of 2022.
They already believed he had relapsed and that alcoholism ultimately killed him.
As we reported, Cody was busted for a DUI in L.A. back in 2013, and ultimately copped a plea deal requiring him to attend alcohol education classes.