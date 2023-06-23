Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Grisly Injury Photos of Louis Tomlinson Fans Hit by Hail

Louis Tomlinson Grisly Fan Injury Photos ... Hail Storm Horror Show!!!

6/23/2023 8:47 AM PT
Some of the Louis Tomlinson fans pulverized in a hail storm are revealing the gnarly injuries they suffered ... and it ain't pretty!!!

Videos/photos of concertgoers' painful wounds were posted to social media after Tomlinson's Wednesday night performance came to a screeching halt due to the brutal weather conditions. One fan's back was covered with massive welts. 😱

Nearly 100 attendees suffered injuries as they were rushed out of the Red Rocks Amphitheater.

6/22/23
RED ROCKED!!!
The footage shows one fan with golf-ball size red blotches on her back...another person with gashes to her fingers and a third individual whose leg looks like it was beaten with a club.

Louis Tomilson concert hail
According to the fire department ... 7 people were taken to a hospital to be treated for cuts and broken bones while 80-to-90 others received medical attention at the venue.

As the balls of ice were falling, fans tried to seek refuge anywhere they could and many later wrote about their harrowing experiences on Twitter. One even called the ordeal the "scariest night of my life."

Louis says they're gonna give fans full refunds, or do a make-up show -- it hasn't been determined yet.

