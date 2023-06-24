Adam Sandler Congratulates Real-Life Happy Gilmore on Golf Announcement

Adam Sandler congratulated Happy Gilmore on his big golf news this week -- and no, this ain't a joke.

As it turns out, there's a young guy who actually goes by the same name as the famed Sandler movie character -- and yes ... the dude knows a thing or two about swinging clubs. Happy is a high school golfer, but on Friday -- he announced the next chapter of his career.

Happy took to Twitter and wrote, "I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University. I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday!"

Seems like somebody notified AS about the surreal development, and he responded. Adam quote-tweeted this and wrote, "Go get em Happy. Pulling for you." HG replied to that, saying ... "my life is complete." BTW, the "Happy Gilmore" jokes didn't end there though.

Congrats but I tell you what, you’d be something in one of those long drive contests. Hell, you’d probably make a very good living. Traveling around, hustling at driving ranges. Just a thought. https://t.co/TzbPTQI39T — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) June 23, 2023 @ShooterMcGavin_

An account identifying itself as the "real" Shooter McGavin -- Happy's archnemesis in the movie -- responded to Happy's declaration as well, dropping a line from the film ... in true Shooter fashion.

Now, there doesn't appear to be much film on this kid ... so there's no telling how good he is. However, it looks like he's an avid golfer and has even attempted at getting in some pro tourneys. If he's going to school to continue playing the game -- he's gotta be kinda decent.

One last thing worth mentioning ... Happy isn't this guy's real name. He was born as a "Landon" -- but started going by Happy at a young age once he took up golf.

He definitely milks this whole thing too ... his Twitter bio says, "yes i can do 'the happy gilmore' swing" -- presumably, that means he can drive the hell out of the thing/go long.