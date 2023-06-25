Taylor Swift Tells Fans to Lay Off John Mayer During 'Dear John' Performance

Play video content

Taylor Swift did something super interesting during her performance Saturday night in Minneapolis ... she urged fans to lay off one of her exes.

Taylor has one song which is a surprise to her fans each night at her "Eras" concerts, and Saturday's was "Dear John"-- a biting song about ex-flame John Mayer.

Taylor clearly had bad feelings about John when she wrote the tune, but on Saturday her tune changed. She told the crowd, "I'm 33 years old. I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19. I'm not putting this album out so you can go on the internet and defend me against someone you think I wrote a song about someone 14 million years ago."

Taylor explained she was re-recording "Speak Now" which includes "Dear John" because she wants to own her own music, but she clearly says she's not interested in trashing him.

