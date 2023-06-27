Actor Julian Sands Confirmed Dead After Hikers Find Human Remains

The mystery of actor Julian Sands' disappearance has finally come to a close ... after officials confirm human remains discovered where Sands last went hiking are his.

A statement released Tuesday from the San Bernardino Co. Sheriff's Office read, "The identification process for the body located on Mt Baldy on 24 June, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood."

As we reported, it was Saturday when some hikers in the area discovered the human remains -- more than 5 months after Sands first went missing.

There's not yet a cause of death for Sands, but extreme weather rolled into the area when he went on his hiking trip.

Play video content 6/19/23 Twitter / @sbcountysheriff

Interestingly enough, rescuers had continued to search for Sands over the last few months, with efforts happening as recently as this month.

While some of Sands' relatives had already lost hope and said their goodbyes, others released a statement, saying they were, "deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian."

Most of Sands' success came in the '80s and '90s in films like "Warlock: The Armageddon" and "Arachnophobia."

He was 65.