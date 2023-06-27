Margot Robbie Wearing Pink In Australia Ahead of 'Barbie' Movie Release

Margot Robbie is a Barbie girl in her own little Barbie world ... and she's looking like the real thing as she promotes her upcoming movie.

The "Barbie" star just arrived in Australia with her husband, Tom Ackerley, and she made sure to channel her movie character ... strolling through the airport wearing a bright pink jacket.

Margot didn't stop there ... she also made sure to pack not one but two pink suitcases ... so she's really going all in with the pink Barbie theme.

The Australia arrival is more proof Margot is taking her movie promotion super seriously ... as we previously reported, she was the only one among the cast to wear pink over the weekend for a press shoot in Beverly Hills.